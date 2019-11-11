When Prince William and Kate Middleton aren’t attending to their royal engagements, the couple spend their time in their lovely home in Kensington Palace. Located in London, the four-story apartment is home to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Although the royal family keep their personal life private, over the years fans have gotten a glimpse of their home, whether they’re hosting functions or welcoming Presidents. Keep scrolling to see inside the Cambridge’s home!