Archie Harrison is officially six months old. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their son on May 6. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first child was born at Portland Hospital in London. Two days later, the couple introduced their baby boy to the world at Windsor Castle. Meghan and Harry proudly showed off their son, while Archie slept soundly in his father’s arms. In the six months since he was born, Archie has racked up frequent flyer miles traveling to Ibiza with his parents for his mother’s 38th birthday and to the South of France for a holiday at Elton John’s home in Nice. Shortly after his private christening at Windsor Castle, Archie attended his first polo match with his Cambridge cousins—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Princess Louis. At nearly five-months, Archie embarked on his first royal tour visiting Africa, where he undertook his first royal engagement meeting anti-apartheid activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu. In honor of the royal baby’s half-birthday, we are taking a look at everything we know about Meghan and Harry’s bundle of joy…
