William and Kate could not look happier at their first joint engagement of fall
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge traveled to Birkenhead on September 26 to tour the UK’s new polar research ship, the RRS Sir David Attenborough.
Kate recycled one of her favorite Alexander McQueen coats for the fourth time on Sept. 26.
The Duchess pressed a button to christen the ship with champagne.
William and Kate laughed while talking to kids, who were dressed as penguins.
The royal couple was all smiles during their first joint fall engagement.
