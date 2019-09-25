The moment we were all waiting for has finally arrived and we can hardly take the cuteness. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made royal fans´ day with a delightful surprise on Wednesday morning. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, or baby Archie if you prefer, joined his parents on their visit to see Archbishop Desmond Tutu and we could confirm he is the most adorable baby ever!

The four-month-old made his public debut on the African royal tour dressed in the cutest light blue dungarees. Archie looked happy and cheerful in Meghan’s arms - as we could see in the video the Sussexes shared on social media as the visit got underway.

Later on Wednesday, the Duchess was due to carry out solo engagements as Prince Harry flew to Botswana. Meghan was scheduled to visit the Woodstock Exchange to meet female entrepreneurs working in technology and we can just hope Archie joins her. In the meantime, here you have a compilation of the royal baby’s sweetest moment. We literally can not stop ‘Awwwing...’