Meghan Markle's sweet birthday note to Prince Harry has brand new Archie photo!
Prince Harry turned 35 on Sunday, September 15 and was celebrated all over the world. Of course, amidst the flood of birthday wishes, none shone as bright as the digital card Meghan Markle shared.
“Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day,” the Duchess wrote. “You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you <3 Happiest birthday!” Her message was accompanied by this lovely collage of photographs from over the years.
Out of the nine commemorative photos the Duchess chose to mark her love’s special day, it was the most recently taken and never-before-seen snap that immediately caught our eyes. A black and white picture shows Harry and Meghan ogling over their newborn Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at his christening. Taken by royal photographer, Chris Allerton, the glossy photo gives us a more candid glimpse at the milestone day.
Of course, Meghan wasn’t the only royal to send Harry some birthday love. “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today!” Prince William and Kate Middleton wrote on their joint account. The Cambridges posted a picture of the two brothers grinning at each other.
