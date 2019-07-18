The Dutch Royals moved into their revamped new home six months ago after 15 years living in Villa De Eikenhorst, a more modest residence located in Wassenaar, very close to The Hague.

Queen Maximaand her family's new home had to go through major renovations that took five years and cost 63 million euros. Huis Ten Bosch has been the official residence of the living monarch since 1981. Queen Emeritus Beatrix, Willem-Alexander's mother, lived there for more than 30 years. But from now on, it will be her son, Willem, along with Queen Maxima and princesses Amalia, Alexia and Ariana who will make the palace their own.

This is the first time the Royal House opens the doors to the property, and we've got a ~royal~ glimpse. Come on in as we reveal all the curiosities of the extraordinary royal palace!