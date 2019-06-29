Prince Harry took Meghan Markle out to the ballgame on Saturday afternoon, and their rare outing was a home run for us all! The Duchess made an unexpected appearance alongside her Duke, breaking from maternity leave for a historic day. Prince Archie's parents made for a smiley and modish duo, braving England's heatwave to support Harry's Invictus Games charity at the first ever-season MLB game played in London on June 29. And while temperatures were sizzling, so was the new mom's style!

Scroll to see all the best photos of the royals on the field, in the locker room and more!

