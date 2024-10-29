Spain’s Consul General in Miami hosted Hispanic Heritage celebrations spotlighting Sevilla’s rich traditions

For two consecutive nights, Friday, October 11, and Saturday, October 12, the Consul General of Spain in Miami, Jaime Lacadena e Higuera, and his wife hosted the city’s Spanish community at their Coral Gables residence to celebrate Hispanic Heritage. With Sevilla as the featured city, these gatherings offered Miami a rare glimpse into Spain’s rich cultural tapestry, highlighting the unique offerings of Andalusia’s iconic city.

Led by Tourism and Culture delegate Angie Moreno, a delegation from Sevilla introduced the city’s vibrant culture through these celebrations held at the residence of Spain’s Consul in Miami. This first-ever invitation for Sevilla to participate marked a milestone in cultural exchange, deepening the connection between Spain and Miami as attendees immersed themselves in Sevilla’s sights, sounds, and flavors.

The Consulate of Spain expressed heartfelt gratitude for Sevilla’s involvement, noting that the events brought warmth, tradition, and an authentic touch of Spanish heritage to Miami. Consul General Lacadena thanked Sevilla’s delegation and Coral Gables Mayor Vince C. Lago for their generosity and commitment to cultural exchange. He also shared his excitement for Coral Gables’ upcoming celebration of Sevilla’s Feria de Abril in 2025, a testament to the growing ties between the two cities.

With over 500 guests in attendance, the celebration included prominent figures like Mayor Vince C. Lago, Consul General Lacadena, and Miami International Airport Director Emir Pineda, who joined Moreno in presenting Sevilla’s cultural initiatives. Moreno highlighted the deep historical and cultural connections between Sevilla and Miami, emphasizing that the U.S. ranks as Sevilla’s top market for international travelers, with a notable number arriving from Miami and New York.

“Given these deep connections, it is only fitting that we are here, in this wonderful city with which we share so much,” Moreno remarked.In addition to the cultural showcase, Moreno held discussions with key officials to explore the possibility of establishing a direct flight between Sevilla and Miami. This development, she explained, would further strengthen the cultural and economic ties between the two cities.

Further cementing Sevilla’s relationship with Miami, Angie Moreno received the symbolic key to the city of Miami Lakes from Mayor Manny Cid, who expressed enthusiasm for a student exchange initiative linking Miami Lakes with schools in Sevilla. This program, Cid noted, already includes several Sevillian schools and has been fostering educational exchange between the two cities.

"I had the honor of meeting with Manny Cid, Mayor of Miami Lakes, who presented me with the Key to the City—a symbolic gesture that reinforces the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our cities." Angie Moreno

Rocío Peralta’s flamenco fashion embraces tradition on the runway

The evening’s fashion highlight featured Sevillian designer Rocío Peralta, whose flamenco-inspired collection embodied the elegance and vibrancy of Andalusian culture. Born and raised in Sevilla, Rocío grew up deeply connected to the region’s traditions as the daughter of famed bullfighter Rafael Peralta.

She described her passion for traditional Andalusian style: “From a young age, I felt a pull towards flamenco fashion, knowing that I wanted to blend authenticity with modern trends.” Her signature designs combine richly selected fabrics, hand-embroidered shawls, and a dedication to maintaining the elegance and femininity that defines Sevillian fashion. Over the years, Rocío has dressed personalities worldwide, and her collection in Miami showed her commitment and passion to honor her heritage.

Tablao Flamenco El Palacio Andaluz Stuns with a Captivating Performance

Adding to the celebration, Sevilla’s renowned Tablao Flamenco El Palacio Andaluz, known as the purest flamenco show in the city, took the stage and captivated the entire audience with a spirited, mesmerizing performance. This troupe, embodying the soul of Andalusia, brought a sense of raw authenticity that echoed through each dance, rhythm, and melody.

Their performance reflected the essence of the region with an energy that left the crowd breathless, a display that could not have been more representative of Spain's cultural traditions.

Reflecting on the event, Moreno expressed her appreciation for the warm reception, noting the remarkable enthusiasm attendees showed for Sevilla’s unique heritage. In her address, she highlighted the event as a meaningful step in building lasting connections between Sevilla and Miami, fueled by shared values, cultural pride, and a vision for continued collaboration.

