Best Labor Day sales: beauty, fashion, and more

Labor Day isn’t just about barbecues and the last days of summer—it’s also the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe or beauty collection without breaking the bank. This year, brands and retailers are offering some great deals, making it the perfect opportunity to stock up on your favorite products or try something new.
From must-have skincare and trending makeup and haircare to swimsuits, clothing and footwear, these are our favorite Labor Day sales you can’t miss. Whether treating yourself or getting a head start on holiday gifts, here are some fantastic beauty deals you can score this weekend.
Beauty Labor Day Sales
Ulta: Labor Day sales includes up to 50% Off on brands like Morphe, MAC, Neutrogena and Fenty.
Sephora: Up to 50% off select makeup, haircare and more | Until September 4th
- Completely Bare: 20% off all products; Code: SUMMEREND2024 | August 29th - September 2nd
- Fig.1: 20% off all orders using the code 'LDW24' |Gift With Purchase: pouch with every order over $60 | August 30th - September 2nd
- Future Society: Travel-size fragrance gift with every full-size fragrance purchase | August 29th - September 2nd
- MAKE: 20% off sitewide and cont'd end of summer sale
- Prequel: 15% off Sitewide excluding accessories
- PHLUR: August 30th - September 3rd; Up to 50% off a selection of products
- Saltair: End of summer sale with up to 50% off select items (priced as marked) and GWP dry shampoo (purchases over $65)
- Solawave: 35% off excluding mini and specialty kits: ends September 3rd
- YSE Beauty: Overachiever Brightening Eye Masks gift with every purchase over $125 |August 29th - September 2nd
Pound Cake: 25% Off ALL Cake Batter Lipsticks 🙌 | Use code: LaborDay24
EltaMD: Through September 2, get 20% off sitewide at EltaMD, no code needed
Jillian Dempsey: Take 20% off most makeup and skincare tools from glam pro Jilliam Dempsey
Kiehl’s: Use promo code APLUS25 — good for 25% off sitewide.
Bliss: Up to 50% OFF Everything + Extra 10% Off With Code BW10 & Free Gift on all orders $60+| Free Shipping on U.S. orders $50+
Olay: Through September 2 | 25% off sitewide
OLEHENRIKSEN: August 28 - September 2 | Up to 40% off
Benefit Cosmetics: Until September 2 | $10 off $65+, $20 off $75+, $30 off $100+ with code GOODTIME
Osea: Free full-size Ocean Cleanser with a $125 purchase
Bubble: Last sale of the Summer! Shop 20% OFF sitewide until Monday 9/2 (no code needed) Add Water Bottle to Cart for FREE with $39 Purchase ☀️
Sol de Janeiro: Save 25% on Sol de Janeiro’s Rio Radiance sunscreen collection and grab Sofia Richie’s Summer Essentials bundle for $49 (originally $72), including the popular Bum Bum Cream
IGK Hair: From 8/26 to 9/4 | BOGO 50% off sitewide and 30% off in collection listed below
All Shampoos and Conditioners (ExcludingLegendary Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner and More Life Color Extending Gloss Shampoo and Conditioner)
- Good Behavior 4-In-1 Prep Spray
- Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Smoothing Spray
- Expensive Clear Gloss Top Coat
- Offline 3-Minute Hydration Hair Mask
- Body Language Rice Water Plumping and Thickening Spray
- Big Time Volume and Thickening Spray
- L.A. Blonde Purple Toning Treatment Spray
- Good Behavior Intense Daily Smoothing Mask
- Beach Club Blowout Balm
- Mixed Feelings Leave-In Purple Toning Drops
- *Offer does not include bundles. Promotion applied at checkout. Discount cannot be applied retroactively to orders already placed. Offer valid while supplies last. Discount not eligible on subscription.
kitsch: Up to 40% off |No code needed
Pattern Beauty: 20% on all of Pattern Beauty bestsellers for juicy and joyful curves, including hair tools
Laura Geller Beauty: Up to 55% off everything + Extra 10% OFF with code LD10
Ortega Beauty: Offering 20% off all its products, including the popular Blu Nectar Lip Oil
OneSkin: Spend $80, get choice of 1 free travel size product. Spend $150, get choice of 2 free travel size products. Spend $250, get 3 free travel size products. Valid on new orders only; not valid on existing subscription orders. Cannot be combined with promo codes. Ends September 2, 2024 at 11:59pm PT.
Jones Road (August 30 - September 2): Shop a limited-edition eyeshadow palette. Orders over $100 get a free mirror
Rare Beauty (September 2 - 4): Get a free deluxe mascara and lip balm with a $50+ purchase using code LABORDAY24
Supergoop!: (August 22 - September 2) - 25% off sitewide on orders over $100
Beautyblender: (August 29 - September 2) - 20% off any order, 25% off $30+, and 30% off $50+
Kosas: (August 26 - September 2) Up to 50% off select sets
Murad: Through September 2 | 20% off sitewide
Foreo: Up to 50% off
Fashion Labor Day Sales
Good American: Through September 3: 30% off sitewide with code GET30, and extra 50% off markdowns
AMANU: 40% Off Most Beloved Styles beginning August 24th
Andie Swim: End of Summer Sale 40% off sitewide | August 22nd - August 30th
Alex Mill: Until September 2 - Up to 70% off select summer pieces
Summersalt: 30% off sitewide with code SUN30, and up to 70% off select styles
Massimo Dutti: Up to 45% off stylish basics.Nisolo: Up to 30% off sitewide with code THANKS30
Mango: Up to 70% off
Madewell: until September 4: Extra 40% off sale styles, 25% off fall essentials, and extra 50% off select denim with code LONGWEEKEND
Hill House Home: until September 2: Extra 25% off select styles with code LDW25
Eberjey: Until September 2 - 25% off select styles with code SUNSHINE25
Abercrombie & Fitch: 15% off sitewide, 20% off all NFL gear
Kerisma: Extra 25% off sitewide
Anthropologie: Extra 40% off sale items
Athleta: 25% off Fall Essentials collection.
Everlane: 25% off sitewide
Footwear Sales
Famous Footwear: BOGO 1/2 OFF | In-store and Online. Buy one item, get a second item half price for a limited time. (Some exclusions apply)
Nisolo: 30% Off Sitewide + Extra 40% Off Marked Down Styles
Zappos: Up to 60% off shoes and clothing.
DSW: until September 4: 20% off regular and clearance items, 40% off sandals with code SUNFLOWER.
Hoka: Up to 25% off select hiking boots and trail shoes.
Allbirds: Save 30% on sneakers and slip-ons, including the Wool Runner 2
Lifestyle Sales
Dagne Dover: Get an extra 25% off already reduced styles with code 25OFF, including their final SS24 styles
Nori: 25% off sitewide, including the handheld steam press and the new laundry hamper | Through Monday, 9/2
Rifle Paper Co.: Through September 3, get 25% Off Sitewide & 15% Off Rugs, Wallpaper & Furniture (Exclusions Apply) | Discount automatically applies at checkout
Crate & Barrel: Up to 50% off sectionals, sofas, outdoor furniture, and additional savings on decor, kitchen items, and rugs
Otherland: Stock of on candles until September 3 - 20% off sitewide with code LDAY