Best Labor Day sales: beauty, fashion, and more

Labor Day isn’t just about barbecues and the last days of summer—it’s also the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe or beauty collection without breaking the bank. This year, brands and retailers are offering some great deals, making it the perfect opportunity to stock up on your favorite products or try something new.

From must-have skincare and trending makeup and haircare to swimsuits, clothing and footwear, these are our favorite Labor Day sales you can’t miss. Whether treating yourself or getting a head start on holiday gifts, here are some fantastic beauty deals you can score this weekend.

Beauty Labor Day Sales

Ulta: Labor Day sales includes up to 50% Off on brands like Morphe, MAC, Neutrogena and Fenty.

Sephora: Up to 50% off select makeup, haircare and more | Until September 4th

© Courtesy check out Labor Day Beauty sales from: YSE Beauty | Saltair | PHLUR | Solawave | Fig.1

Completely Bare: 20% off all products; Code: SUMMEREND2024 | August 29th - September 2nd

Fig.1: 20% off all orders using the code 'LDW24' |Gift With Purchase: pouch with every order over $60 | August 30th - September 2nd

Future Society: Travel-size fragrance gift with every full-size fragrance purchase | August 29th - September 2nd

MAKE: 20% off sitewide and cont'd end of summer sale

Prequel: 15% off Sitewide excluding accessories

PHLUR: August 30th - September 3rd; Up to 50% off a selection of products

Saltair: End of summer sale with up to 50% off select items (priced as marked) and GWP dry shampoo (purchases over $65)

Solawave: 35% off excluding mini and specialty kits: ends September 3rd

YSE Beauty: Overachiever Brightening Eye Masks gift with every purchase over $125 |August 29th - September 2nd

© Courtesy check out Labor Day Beauty sales from: Pound Cake | Bliss | EltaMD | Kielh's | Jillian Dempsey

Pound Cake: 25% Off ALL Cake Batter Lipsticks 🙌 | Use code: LaborDay24

EltaMD: Through September 2, get 20% off sitewide at EltaMD, no code needed

Jillian Dempsey: Take 20% off most makeup and skincare tools from glam pro Jilliam Dempsey

Kiehl’s: Use promo code APLUS25 — good for 25% off sitewide.

Bliss: Up to 50% OFF Everything + Extra 10% Off With Code BW10 & Free Gift on all orders $60+| Free Shipping on U.S. orders $50+

Olay: Through September 2 | 25% off sitewide

OLEHENRIKSEN: August 28 - September 2 | Up to 40% off

Benefit Cosmetics: Until September 2 | $10 off $65+, $20 off $75+, $30 off $100+ with code GOODTIME

Osea: Free full-size Ocean Cleanser with a $125 purchase



© Courtesy Check out Labor Day Beauty sales from: Bubble | Sol de Janeiro | IGK Haircare | Pattern Beauty | kitsch

Bubble: Last sale of the Summer! Shop 20% OFF sitewide until Monday 9/2 (no code needed) Add Water Bottle to Cart for FREE with $39 Purchase ☀️



Sol de Janeiro: Save 25% on Sol de Janeiro’s Rio Radiance sunscreen collection and grab Sofia Richie’s Summer Essentials bundle for $49 (originally $72), including the popular Bum Bum Cream



IGK Hair: From 8/26 to 9/4 | BOGO 50% off sitewide and 30% off in collection listed below



All Shampoos and Conditioners (ExcludingLegendary Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner and More Life Color Extending Gloss Shampoo and Conditioner)

Good Behavior 4-In-1 Prep Spray

Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Smoothing Spray

Expensive Clear Gloss Top Coat

Offline 3-Minute Hydration Hair Mask

Body Language Rice Water Plumping and Thickening Spray

Big Time Volume and Thickening Spray

L.A. Blonde Purple Toning Treatment Spray

Good Behavior Intense Daily Smoothing Mask

Beach Club Blowout Balm

Mixed Feelings Leave-In Purple Toning Drops

*Offer does not include bundles. Promotion applied at checkout. Discount cannot be applied retroactively to orders already placed. Offer valid while supplies last. Discount not eligible on subscription.



kitsch: Up to 40% off |No code needed



Pattern Beauty: 20% on all of Pattern Beauty bestsellers for juicy and joyful curves, including hair tools

Laura Geller Beauty: Up to 55% off everything + Extra 10% OFF with code LD10

Ortega Beauty: Offering 20% off all its products, including the popular Blu Nectar Lip Oil

OneSkin: Spend $80, get choice of 1 free travel size product. Spend $150, get choice of 2 free travel size products. Spend $250, get 3 free travel size products. Valid on new orders only; not valid on existing subscription orders. Cannot be combined with promo codes. Ends September 2, 2024 at 11:59pm PT.



© Courtesy Check out Labor Day Beauty sales from: Kosas | Jones Road | Rare Beauty | Blender Beauty| Supergoop!

Jones Road (August 30 - September 2): Shop a limited-edition eyeshadow palette. Orders over $100 get a free mirror

Rare Beauty (September 2 - 4): Get a free deluxe mascara and lip balm with a $50+ purchase using code LABORDAY24

Supergoop!: (August 22 - September 2) - 25% off sitewide on orders over $100

Beautyblender: (August 29 - September 2) - 20% off any order, 25% off $30+, and 30% off $50+

Kosas: (August 26 - September 2) Up to 50% off select sets

Murad: Through September 2 | 20% off sitewide

Foreo: Up to 50% off



Fashion Labor Day Sales

© Courtesy Check out Labor Day Beauty sales from: Good American | Andie Swim | AMANU

Good American: Through September 3: 30% off sitewide with code GET30, and extra 50% off markdowns

AMANU: 40% Off Most Beloved Styles beginning August 24th



Andie Swim: End of Summer Sale 40% off sitewide | August 22nd - August 30th

Alex Mill: Until September 2 - Up to 70% off select summer pieces

Summersalt: 30% off sitewide with code SUN30, and up to 70% off select styles

© Courtesy Check out Labor Day Beauty sales from: Massimo Dutti | Madewell | Mango

Massimo Dutti: Up to 45% off stylish basics.Nisolo: Up to 30% off sitewide with code THANKS30

Mango: Up to 70% off

Madewell: until September 4: Extra 40% off sale styles, 25% off fall essentials, and extra 50% off select denim with code LONGWEEKEND

Hill House Home: until September 2: Extra 25% off select styles with code LDW25

Eberjey: Until September 2 - 25% off select styles with code SUNSHINE25

© Courtesy Check out Labor Day Beauty sales from: Abercrombie & Fitch | Kerisma | Anthropologie

Abercrombie & Fitch: 15% off sitewide, 20% off all NFL gear

Kerisma: Extra 25% off sitewide



Anthropologie: Extra 40% off sale items

Athleta: 25% off Fall Essentials collection.

Everlane: 25% off sitewide



Footwear Sales

© Courtesy Check out this BOGO sale from Famous Footwear

Famous Footwear: BOGO 1/2 OFF | In-store and Online. Buy one item, get a second item half price for a limited time. (Some exclusions apply)

Nisolo: 30% Off Sitewide + Extra 40% Off Marked Down Styles



Zappos: Up to 60% off shoes and clothing.

DSW: until September 4: 20% off regular and clearance items, 40% off sandals with code SUNFLOWER.

Hoka: Up to 25% off select hiking boots and trail shoes.

Allbirds: Save 30% on sneakers and slip-ons, including the Wool Runner 2

Lifestyle Sales

© Courtesy Check out Labor day sales from Rifle Paper Co., Nori and Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover: Get an extra 25% off already reduced styles with code 25OFF, including their final SS24 styles

Nori: 25% off sitewide, including the handheld steam press and the new laundry hamper | Through Monday, 9/2

Rifle Paper Co.: Through September 3, get 25% Off Sitewide & 15% Off Rugs, Wallpaper & Furniture (Exclusions Apply) | Discount automatically applies at checkout

Crate & Barrel: Up to 50% off sectionals, sofas, outdoor furniture, and additional savings on decor, kitchen items, and rugs

Otherland: Stock of on candles until September 3 - 20% off sitewide with code LDAY

