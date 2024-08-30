Labor Day 2024: What's open and what's closed? Supermarkets, stores, banks, ATMs and more

Labor Day, celebrated on the first Monday of September, honors the hard work and contributions of American workers. This year, it falls on September 2nd. As a federal holiday, many businesses will be closed, affecting services from local post offices to favorite retail spots. With a day off, planning is essential—especially if you need to run errands or stock up on essentials. Whether you're heading to the bank, picking up groceries, or shopping for beauty must-haves, be sure to consult our guide to ensure your day off goes smoothly.

Postal Services:

United States Postal Service (USPS):The USPS will observe Labor Day as one of its official holidays, resulting in closed offices and no mail delivery.

Delivery Services:

Both FedEx and UPS will halt delivery and pickup services, though select FedEx locations might operate on a modified schedule. It's advisable to check specific hours directly with local stores.

Financial Services:

Banks: All major banks will be closed, acknowledging the federal holiday, but electronic banking and ATMs will remain accessible for basic transactions.

Stock Markets:The U.S. stock markets, including the NYSE and Nasdaq, will pause operations, although international markets will function as usual.

Retailers and pharmacies

General Retail: While Costco will close its doors, other large retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target plan to open, some with adjusted hours.

Pharmacies: Chain pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS are set to open, but with possible reduced hours at their pharmacy counters.

Grocery Stores: Expect mixed operations among grocery chains, with many opting to stay open but possibly under shortened hours. Confirming with your local store in advance is recommended.

To make it easier for you we gathered a list of many retailers, supermarkets and stores that will be working this Labor day.

Open retailers, supermarkets and pharmacies