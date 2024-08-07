Attention vintage lovers! Airbnb debuts life-sized Polly Pocket 90s dream house: Here's how to visit!

Attention Millennials! If you grew up playing Polly Pocket, you are about to see your wildest dreams come true while Gen Z has a vintage treasure hunt in store. Polly Pocket is celebrating 35 fabulous years of pocket-sized adventures by taking things to a new scale: this summer, Polly's iconic 90s dream house is opening for a life-sized adventure, exclusively on Airbnb!

The beloved doll is turning host on Airbnb and welcoming guests to her two-story compact house for a vintage-themed slumber party. This tiny world of imagination will spring, transporting guests back to their childhood as they explore the magic of miniature living.

© Juan Navarro / Airbnb

"I can't wait for you to visit and celebrate my birthday in my epic house," Polly exclaimed. "We're going to have a super fun slumber party in my hometown of Littleton, where we turn the ordinary into the extraordinary. There are adventures to be had, from my wardrobe full of nostalgic fashion to the surprises I've hidden around the house. The fun is endless!"

All About Polly Pocket 90s Dream House

Nestled in the picturesque town of Littleton, Massachusetts, Polly's 42-foot-tall compact house redefines "small but mighty." From September 12 to 14, guests can book one of three exclusive one-night stays for four guests each at just $89 per person—a nod to Polly's debut year, 1989.

© Kelsey McClellan/ Airbnb

Stepping into Polly's world, guests will enjoy:

Exploring every nook and cranny of the iconic house, where hidden surprises await.

Getting glammed up at Polly's vanity, complete with hair and nail accessories in her favorite colors. How about some retro press-on nails?

Delving into the retro fridge and preparing a picnic with snacks every '90s kid dreamed of.

Living the doll life in Polly's wardrobe, showcasing her most iconic vintage looks in cheerful colors and bright silhouettes, featuring the beloved classic rubber texture.

Relaxing in the living room with popcorn, a movie, and plenty of pillows.- Sleeping on Polly's pull-out couch or in her life-sized tent in Action Park, just 10 feet from the house, after a delightful slumber party.

Creating personalized charm bracelets, Polly-approved, to match with your best friend.

© Kelsey McClellan/ Airbnb

How to Book Polly Pocket 90s Dream House

Aspiring guests can request to book a one-night stay in Polly Pocket's compact house on airbnb.com/pollypocket starting August 21 at 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The request period ends on August 28 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Guests are responsible for their travel to and from Littleton, Massachusetts.

But wait, there's more! For all the Polly fans who can't book the overnight stay, there's another chance to experience the life-sized house. Polly also offers 21 additional experiences for up to 12 guests each from September 16 to October 6. Interested adventurers can request to book these experiences starting August 21 at 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time on airbnb.com/pollypocketplaydate. The request period closes on August 28 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

© Kelsey McClellan/ Airbnb

Get ready to dive into the whimsical world of Polly Pocket and relive the joy of miniature adventures on a grand scale. Whether you're a millennial with a heart full of nostalgia or a Gen Z-er on the hunt for vintage treasures, Polly's dream house promises an unforgettable, fun-filled escapade!

WATCH the new life-sized Polly Pocket 90s dream house

Who is Polly Pocket?

Polly Pocket, a beloved toy line of dolls and accessories, was first conceived by Chris Wiggs in 1983 as a charming creation for his daughter Kate. Wiggs ingeniously used a makeup powder compact to craft a small house for a tiny doll, sparking the initial concept for Polly Pocket. This imaginative idea quickly captured the interest of Bluebird Toys, a company based in Swindon, England. By 1989, Bluebird Toys had licensed the concept, and the first Polly Pocket toys debuted in stores, enchanting children with their miniature dollhouses and playsets.

The original Polly Pocket toys were distinctive for their compact design. Each playset was a plastic case that opened to reveal a miniature dollhouse or other themed environment, complete with Polly Pocket figurines less than an inch tall. These figurines had a unique folding mechanism and circular bases that fit securely into holes within the playsets, ensuring stability during play. The compact nature of the toys made them portable and versatile, with some even doubling as pendants or large rings, adding an element of wearable fun to the line.

© HOLA! USA Airbnb debuts life-sized Polly Pocket 90s dream house

In 1998, amidst a slowdown in production and facing multiple hostile takeover attempts, Bluebird Toys was eventually acquired by Mattel. This acquisition marked a significant transformation for Polly Pocket. Mattel redesigned the dolls, making them larger and lifelike, with a straight ponytail replacing the original curly bob hairstyle. This redesign was part of Mattel's strategy to revitalize the brand, and today, the original sets produced by Bluebird Toys have become valuable collectibles cherished by nostalgic fans and toy collectors alike.