It’s perfectly normal to have swollen feet, legs, and ankles when pregnant, and the likelihood will increase when flying, as you are sitting for a more extended period in a restricted position. One way to reduce swelling is to stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water before you jet off, and take a large water bottle on the plane.

Stretching your legs by walking down the aisle occasionally and standing up will help to get your blood flowing and reduce swelling. Before flying, purchase a pair of compression socks - they add pressure to the lower leg area to help blood flow and reduce discomfort.

If you’re taking a road trip this summer, you’ll likely experience swelling, so when possible, keep your feet elevated to help improve circulation and blood flow. Taking frequent breaks on your journey to get out and stretch your legs will help to prevent swelling.