Want a strong, well-defined body with a slim waist? Ayayoga could be for you. Created by Japanese instructor Aya it is said to combine the best of ballet, yoga and strength training and aims to produce a noticeable change in just two weeks.

If you combine the exercises with a healthy diet the long term results can be outstanding.

What is Ayayoga?

The author of Look After Your Back With Ayayoga (Kitsune Books) explains that while her method highlights the trunk, the movements and poses involve other areas of the body as well.

What are the benefits of Ayayoga?

It corrects posture. Since it includes aerobic exercise, it improves circulation and helps you burn fat. lt increases flexibility.

Here are some exercises you can try: