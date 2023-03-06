Happiness, wisdom, friendship, virtue... these have occupied philosophers since time immemorial. Naturally, one of the most famous of all, Greek sage Aristotle (384-322 BC) focused much of his attention on these subjects, and thanks to his writings, we can benefit from his teachings today.

Who was Aristotle?

He was a serious, conscientious and principled man, Macedonian in origin, who began to study at Plato’s academy when the maestro was already 61 years old. Aristotle was a scientist as well as a philosopher. In fact, one of his great passions was nature and he is considered the first European biologist. However, he’s probably best known for founding the study of logic.

For him, the human being is a rational creature consisting of a body and soul. It is by employing reason and virtue that humans achieve well-being. These are some of his essential principles.