Area: 0.78 square miles/2 square kilometers

Population: 38,300 inhabitants (2019)

It seems unbelievable that such a tiny territory attracts so many eyes, but this small city-state on the Mediterranean coast of France is synonymous with glamor and exclusivity thanks to its luxurious hotels, the Grimaldi Palace, the Monte Carlo casino, its bay lined with yachting and his prestigious motor racing career and other sporting events.

Interesting facts: Monaco has one of the highest concentrations of millionaires per capita in the world. Some of the most expensive mansions in the world are also there.