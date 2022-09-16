Pet of the week: This adorable dog is bringing the spooky vibes with the best Halloween costumes

Spooky season is among us! And as we get ready to start putting up our decorations, a little inspiration from our adorable pet of the week might be just what we need to get us in the mood for Halloween.

Ember is a Red Tri-Australian Shepherd with the most beautiful blue eyes, and just like her owners she absolutely loves Halloween and playing dress-up. Ember has all her costumes ready and she is excited to show them all in her new TikTok.

“Heard we were showing off our old Halloween costumes,” Ember’s owners wrote, showing her first simple and comfortable “pumpkin” costume. Followed by two fun costumes, “hot dog” and “chiquita banana,” which seems to be a fan-favorite, as she looks stunning dancing around with her tropical fruits headpiece.

For her final costume Ember wears a lion costume that perfectly matches her brown fur. “I love them all!!! But omg the Chiquita banana,” someone wrote, while someone else commented “She’s adorable in all of them!”

But Ember’s most recent Halloween costume is the spookiest, dressing up as a scary ghost and showing her acting skills in a different video.

“If ghosts are not real… Then how do you explain this?” the caption reads, while Ember walks in the woods from one side to the other in her spooky costume.

“Did you guys see that?? This has got to be fake right..?” one skeptic person wrote, while someone else commented “I don’t know. I’m skeptical! Might have been cgi!”