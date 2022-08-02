These are the most popular tattoos in the US

These are the most popular tattoos in the US

Searches for “tattoo ideas” has seen a 350% increase in the last 30 days.

By HOLA! USA -Miami

It is that time of the year! People seem to get excited by the idea of getting tattoos. After seeing a 350% increase in searches for ‘tattoo ideas’, new research has looked to uncover America’s most popular tattoo styles.

The art of tattooing is getting more and more popular. The research, conducted by online art and design gallery SINGULART, used Google Search Data to uncover the most popular tattoo styles around the US.

These are the most popular tattoos in the US©GettyImages

The top 12 most popular tattoos across the US:

Butterfly tattoos were revealed to be the most popular in the US, with 201,000 searches on average in a month. From Ariana Grande’s subtle butterfly to Harry Styles infamous chest piece, the number of butterfly tattoos amongst celebrities could be one reason for such a high demand for this style!

Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 - Day 3©GettyImages

  1. Butterfly Tattoo: 201,000 (Average Number of Monthly Google Searches)
  2. Rose Tattoo: 165,000
  3. Dragon Tattoo: 110,000
  4. Flower Tattoo: 110,000
  5. Snake Tattoo: 90,500
  6. Traditional Tattoo: 90,500
  7. Lion Tattoo: 74,000
  8. Matching Tattoo: 74,000
  9. Skull Tattoo: 74,000
  10. Tribal Tattoo: 74,000
  11. Minimalist Tattoo: 60,500
  12. Moon Tattoo: 60,500
These are the most popular tattoos in the US©GettyImages

The top five states most popular tattoos:

New York

  1. Butterfly Tattoo (12,100 searches)
  2. Rose Tattoo (8,100 searches)
  3. Dragon Tattoo (6,600 searches)
  4. Flower Tattoo (5,400 searches)
  5. Snake Tattoo (5,400 searches)

California

  1. Butterfly Tattoo (27,100 searches)
  2. Rose Tattoo (22,200 searches)
  3. Dragon Tattoo (14,800 searches)
  4. Flower Tattoo (12,100 searches)
  5. Snake Tattoo (12,100 searches)

Illinois

  1. Butterfly Tattoo (8,100 searches)
  2. Rose Tattoo (6,600 searches)
  3. Dragon Tattoo (3,600 searches)
  4. Flower Tattoo (3,600 searches)
  5. Snake Tattoo (3,600 searches)

Georgia

  1. Butterfly Tattoo (9,900 searches)
  2. Rose Tattoo (6,600 searches)
  3. Dragon Tattoo (4,400 searches)
  4. Flower Tattoo (3,600 searches)
  5. Matching Tattoos (3,600 searches)

Florida

  1. Butterfly Tattoo (14,800 searches)
  2. Rose Tattoo (9,900 searches)
  3. Dragon Tattoo (8,100 searches)
  4. Flower Tattoo (6,600 searches)
  5. Matching Tattoos (6,600 searches)

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more