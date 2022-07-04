6 Tips to help your dog cope with 4th of July stress

We’re all super excited about the upcoming 4th of July celebration, however, for those of us with pets, we likely know that loud firework noises can cause a lot of stress and anxiety for our furry family members.

So while you plan for hotdogs and burgers and the perfect weekend, also consider applying some of these 6 tips from the video above, so you can help minimize your dog stress during this holiday. This way, everyone will have a great weekend!