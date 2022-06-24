Pet of the week: This golden retriever celebrated his birthday with a pool party and 200 tennis balls

We all love birthday parties, but imagine having a party for your 1-year-old puppy with his closest friends, a pool and 200 tennis balls. This is how this sweet pup from Arizona celebrated his birthday.

Hudson became viral after his celebration was documented on Instagram and TikTok by his owner Cami Griffith, gaining over 2.7 million views and almost 1000 comments on social media.

©@charli_and_hudson on Instagram





“I got my golden retriever 200 tennis balls for his birthday party and this is how it went,” she wrote in the video. Hudson’s owners threw all the tennis balls in the pool and waited for the dogs to jump in excitement into the pool.

“Torpedo dog launches for 3 hours straight,” the caption reads, “Safe to say we had a lot of happy golden retrievers at @charli_and_hudson 1st birthday pawty!”

All the special guests had all the fun in the sun, playing fetch, having treats and celebrating Hudson’s birthday party. Watch the adorable video here!