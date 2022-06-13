On Sunday June 12th, New York City came to life with the 65th annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade. After a two year hiatus, the biggest New York City parade that celebrates Puerto Rican heritage and pride was back. From 43rd Street and Fifth Avenue, to 79th Street and Fifth Avenue, over a million New Yorkers filled the streets of Fifth Avenue to celebrate. Puerto Rican flags waved in the air, as spectators cheered with one another and with each passing parade float, celebrating Puerto Rican pride.

Walking along the parade route, you could see and feel the excitement and love that was manifested by the crowds. New Yorker’s danced to all of the amazing Latin music from the parade floats deejays and performers. New Yorkers sang to all of the classic Latin music that they grew up with and played at every party and holiday. New York City was united as one. Also influencers, celebs and politicians joined. Senator Chuck Schumer and Bill de Blasio were there and marched along with Mayor Eric Adams who carried and waved the Puerto Rican flag in support.

©GettyImages



Mayor Eric Adams marched in the 65th annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade

In addition, Puerto Rican boxing sensation Edgar Berlanga, also surprised crowds on a parade float, after his big boxing fight win Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. While, Puerto Rican influencers such as cooking sensation Omallys Hopper (cooking_con_omi), surprised crowds on a parade float, sending fans in excitement and grabbing their phones to record and post on Instagram.

Every year, the National Puerto Rican Day Parade also celebrates and honors leaders who have impacted the Puerto Rican community. From teachers, philanthropists, artists, activists, political officials, etc, the parade pays tribute to those who have impacted the Puerto Rican community. Some of this year’s honorees included Miguel Cardona, U.S. Secretary of Education (Grand Marshal), Power 105.1 radio host Angie Martinez (Madrina), and Grammy-nominated recording artist Fat Joe (Padrino).

The 65th annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade proved that New York City is back. The exuberance of excitement, joy, love, and unity, showcased who New Yorker’s are.

Scroll below to see some of our favorite photos from this year’s iconic celebration!