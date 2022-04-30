Cinco de Mayo: The best cocktail recipes to get the fiesta started

Cinco de Mayo is just around the corner, and if you want to get a head start on the celebration, we bring you some of the most delicious cocktail recipes to get the party started.

Starting with the Cristalino Cadillac Margarita! You will need 1 ¾ oz of 1800 Cristalino, ½ oz fresh lime juice, ½ oz agave syrup, ½ oz agavero Orange, one orange wheel and coarse rock salt for garnish.

©1800 Cristalino





To prepare this delicious drink, just line the side of a rocks glass with fresh lime juice and coat in coarse rock salt, combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice, shake vigorously to chill, strain into rocks glass over fresh ice, and garnish with an orange slice.

If you want to spice things up, you can try the Spicy Cucumber Margarita. You will need 2 ounces of Corralejo Tequila Silver, 4 slices of cucumber, 2 slices of jalapeno, ¾ ounce agave syrup, and 1 ounce lime juice.

©Corralejo Tequila





Rim your glass with salt, add cucumber and jalapeno to the shaker and gently muddle. Add the rest of the ingredients to the shaker. Shake to chill and combine ingredients, fine strain into a low-ball glass. Garnish and Enjoy!

If you want to elevate your cocktail game, try Los Arango La Reina. For this recipe you will need 1⁄2 oz Los Arango Blanco Tequila, 4 dashes of pink peppercorn tincture, 1⁄4 oz sweet vermouth, 2 drops of rose water and 3⁄4 oz of dry rosé.

©Los Arango Tequila





Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake well. Rim a Nick n Nora glass with cracked pink/black peppercorn salt. Hawthorne and fine strain the cocktail into your prepped glass. Garnish with a grapefruit twist. Garnish with a grapefruit twist and salt cracked pink and peppercorn rim.

Try the Hot & Spicy Paloma, with 1.5 oz of your favorite tequila of choice, a splash of agave, a squeeze of lime juice, tajin seasoning and and ½ bottle of Betty Buzz Sparkling Grapefruit.

©Betty Buzz





To prepare, just rim lowball glass with tajin. Fill halfway with ice. Add lime and agave to shaker. Shake well. Strain into glass and top with Betty Buzz Sparkling Grapefruit. Garnish with Grapefruit.

Another delicious drink is the Blood Orange Margarita, with 2 oz of Corralejo Tequila Reposado, 2 oz blood orange juice fresh squeezed, 1⁄2 oz Lime Juice and 1⁄2 oz agave nectar.