Cinco de Mayo: The best cocktail recipes to get the fiesta started

Cinco de Mayo is just around the corner, and if you want to get a head start on the celebration, we bring you some of the most delicious cocktail recipes to get the party started.
Starting with the Cristalino Cadillac Margarita! You will need 1 ¾ oz of 1800 Cristalino, ½ oz fresh lime juice, ½ oz agave syrup, ½ oz agavero Orange, one orange wheel and coarse rock salt for garnish.
To prepare this delicious drink, just line the side of a rocks glass with fresh lime juice and coat in coarse rock salt, combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice, shake vigorously to chill, strain into rocks glass over fresh ice, and garnish with an orange slice.
If you want to spice things up, you can try the Spicy Cucumber Margarita. You will need 2 ounces of Corralejo Tequila Silver, 4 slices of cucumber, 2 slices of jalapeno, ¾ ounce agave syrup, and 1 ounce lime juice.
Rim your glass with salt, add cucumber and jalapeno to the shaker and gently muddle. Add the rest of the ingredients to the shaker. Shake to chill and combine ingredients, fine strain into a low-ball glass. Garnish and Enjoy!
If you want to elevate your cocktail game, try Los Arango La Reina. For this recipe you will need 1⁄2 oz Los Arango Blanco Tequila, 4 dashes of pink peppercorn tincture, 1⁄4 oz sweet vermouth, 2 drops of rose water and 3⁄4 oz of dry rosé.
Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake well. Rim a Nick n Nora glass with cracked pink/black peppercorn salt. Hawthorne and fine strain the cocktail into your prepped glass. Garnish with a grapefruit twist. Garnish with a grapefruit twist and salt cracked pink and peppercorn rim.
Try the Hot & Spicy Paloma, with 1.5 oz of your favorite tequila of choice, a splash of agave, a squeeze of lime juice, tajin seasoning and and ½ bottle of Betty Buzz Sparkling Grapefruit.
To prepare, just rim lowball glass with tajin. Fill halfway with ice. Add lime and agave to shaker. Shake well. Strain into glass and top with Betty Buzz Sparkling Grapefruit. Garnish with Grapefruit.
Another delicious drink is the Blood Orange Margarita, with 2 oz of Corralejo Tequila Reposado, 2 oz blood orange juice fresh squeezed, 1⁄2 oz Lime Juice and 1⁄2 oz agave nectar.
Combine ingredients into a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain over ice in a rock’s glass. Garnish with a blood orange wheel. Salt rim.
For the delectable Spicy Ginger Margarita you will need 2 ounces of Los Arango Blanco Tequila, 1 ounce of lime juice, ½ ounce ginger simple syrup, 3 slices of fresh cut jalapeño and tajín for rim.
Rim your glass with Tajín. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake to chill and combine ingredients. Fine strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish and enjoy.
If are you into bubbly cocktails, try the Betty Buzz Sparkling Margarita, with 1.5 oz of your favorite tequila, 1/2 bottle of Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime and 1 oz agave or simple syrup.
Start with a lowball glass and add ice, tequila, agave, Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime, and stir together. Garnish with a lime wheel.
Take your Cinco de Mayo celebration to new heights, with the limited edition PATRÓN x John Geiger GF-01 sneaker, created in collaboration with the premium tequila brand and famed streetwear designer.
Combining his signature style, and the imagery of the iconic PATRÓN bee and classic green and white colorway throughout using specialty leather inspired by agave fields in Jalisco, this unique design was carefully crafted for Cinco de Mayo and will be dropping on 5/5 at 5PM EST.
Try the refreshing Perfect Paloma, with 1.5 oz Patrón Reposado, 3 oz Fresh grapefruit juice, 0.5 oz agave syrup, 0.5 oz fresh-squeezed lime juice, 1 oz Sparkling water, sugar and salt for rimming and grapefruit wedge for garnish.
Combine all ingredients except sparkling water in a shaker tin and shake with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a sugar and salt rimmed collins glass. Top with sparkling water and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.
Inspired by the classic margarita, the Perfect Patron Margarita can be easily made with 1.5 oz Patrón Reposado, 1 oz citrónge orange liqueur, 0.75 oz fresh lime juice, 0.25 oz simple syrup, to taste, lime wheel for garnish and kosher salt (optional).
Combine ingredients in the cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill. Strain into a salt-rimmed martini or rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.