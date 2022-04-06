Twitter announces exciting—and long-awaited—news!

Get ready to tweet about this news! Twitter has announced that an edit button is in the works. “Now that everyone is asking… yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year! no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll 😉,” the Twitter Communications team tweeted on Tuesday.

The team also shared that testing will kick off in the coming months within the Twitter Blue Labs. Jay Sullivan, head of consumer product at Twitter, revealed on his personal account that they have “been exploring how to build an Edit feature in a safe manner since last year.”

“Edit has been the most requested Twitter feature for many years. People want to be able to fix (sometimes embarrassing) mistakes, typos and hot takes in the moment. They currently work around this by deleting and tweeting again,” Jay tweeted.

“Without things like time limits, controls, and transparency about what has been edited, Edit could be misused to alter the record of the public conversation. Protecting the integrity of that public conversation is our top priority when we approach this work,” he added. “Therefore, it will take time and we will be actively seeking input and adversarial thinking in advance of launching Edit. We will approach this feature with care and thoughtfulness and we will share updates as we go.”

Jay noted that the edit feature is just one feature they are exploring “to give people more choice and control over their Twitter experience, foster a healthy conversation, and help people be more comfortable on Twitter.”

we are working on an edit button — Twitter (@Twitter) April 1, 2022

Twitter tweeted on April Fools’ Day last week that they “are working on an edit button,” though it was unclear at the time whether it was a prank. Turns out they were serious after all!