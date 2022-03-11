Top ten most dog-friendly cities: Did your city make it on the list?

Traveling can be very stressful, and if you are traveling with your furry friends it can be even more stressful, whether you are traveling for work, vacation or just moving from one city to another, there’s some things that are out of your control, however it’s always good to have more information about your next destination.

So here are the top ten most dog-friendly cities across the globe, according to Benchmark Kennels, including different factors such as pet-friendly restaurants, climate, veterinarians, parks, pet stores, public transport, dog walkers and groomers.

London ranks first as the top most dog-friendly city across the globe, taking the lead with 834 dog walking services, 163 parks, 240 pet stores, 92 paw-friendly rentals and 71 dog-friendly restaurants.

New York follows with a second place, offering 423 dog walking services, 94 parks, 116 dog-friendly rentals “and the largest number of paw-friendly restaurants across the globe, with 548.”

Top ten most dog-friendly cities from this worldwide ranking:

1 - London, UK

2 - New York City, United States

3 - Toronto, Canada

4 - Melbourne, Australia

5 - Berlin, Germany

6 - Madrid, Spain

7 - Paris, France

8 - Tokyo, Japan

9 - Washington D.C., United States

10 - Barcelona , Spain

Madrid is at number 6, with an average daytime temperature of around 20.5°C, and a great advantage when it comes to public transport, as dogs are allowed to travel on public transport.

Washington D.C. came ninth on the list, also allowing dogs on public transport. The popular city has 40 parks and 384 dog-friendly restaurants to choose from. And with New York on the list, the study revealed that the United States houses the top most dog-friendly cities.