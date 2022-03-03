Why Derek Jeter is stepping down as Miami Marlins’ CEO: ‘I am grateful to have been a part of this team’

Derek Jeter announced an unexpected decision, declaring he is stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins, and explaining that the vision of the future of the franchise seems to be very different from the one he “signed up to lead.”

“Today I am announcing that the Miami Marlins and I are officially ending our relationship and I will no longer serve as CEO nor as a shareholder in the Club,” he admitted in a recent statement, taking a moment to show his appreciation for the fans and the players, as the community is now “stronger today than it was five years ago.”

Jeter went on to explain that they “had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around,” revealing that as CEO, he has been “proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality.”

“Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce, and developing a long-term strategic plan for success,“ he shared.

Jeter has had undeniable success and an incredible career, winning the World Series five times playing with the New York Yankees, and being elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020, after announcing his retirement in 2014.

He went on to join the Marlins in September 2017, as a part of the ownership group led by Bruce Sherman, Marlins chairman, who thanked Jeter “for his many contributions,” adding that they “are determined to build a team that will return to the postseason and excite Marlins fans and the local community.”