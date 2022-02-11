The LED Facial Rejuvenation Mask and Silk-Rose Heatless Curler is the perfect gift for women into skincare and looking to add the latest technology that helps with their at-home regime. Sculpt Skin Bar conveniently lets them do this without breaking the bank!

The Silk Rose Heatless Curler made of 22 Momme Mulberry Silk with 6A Grading exists to create beautiful, effortless waves and bouncy, luscious curls. This plush silk curler is designed to optimize your hair’s hydration level, prevent breakage, lock-in hydration, reduce unwanted frizz, and improve hair strength and shine, all while saving you time, energy and the health of your hair.

The LED Face Mask is a non-invasive treatment that works by using an array of bright light-emitting diodes that send low-level light energy into the deeper layers of the skin.