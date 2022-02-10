Pizza Lovers: The most popular type of pizza and America’s least favorite toppings

If there’s something we can all agree on is our love for pizza, and with so many different toppings to choose from, Americans in every state have a favorite type of pizza, from classic pepperoni and extra cheese, to even green peppers and onions.

A new interesting study has found that the fan-favorite dish is so popular that 73 percent of responders revealed they eat pizza at least once a month. Alabama is also the state with the least expensive orders, and Americans say they prefer to have their pizza with a side of french fries.

Did you know Californians love to have their pizza with delicious veggies? They also order salad on the side, which is no surprise as the state is known for being healthy. On the other hand Florida, New York and Delaware have a preference for Sicilian pizza.

It’s no surprise that Illinois prefers deep-dish pizza, as Chicago is the place of origin of the famous dish, and next to Illinois, people in the state of Indiana also have a love for deep-dish pizza.

And while not everyone loves Hawaiian pizza, people in Oregon, Ohio and Missouri actually have a preference for these toppings.

The study also shows that Americans prefer meat toppings, including pepperoni with 34 percent, 52 percent prefer sausage and 20 percent prefer bacon. Pineapple, artichoke and eggplant are the least favorite toppings, but surprisingly, mushrooms and olives are extremely popular.