This day in history: Magic Johnson makes sports history with an incredible comeback for All-Star Game

Today in sports history: Magic Johnson made an incredible comeback on November 7 of 1992, after announcing to the world he was retiring from the Los Angeles Lakers.

The star was greeted by a standing ovation at the Orlando Arena during the 42nd NBA All-Star game and scored a game-high 25 points, made nine assists and helped West beat the East in the historic game.

Before his retirement Johnson had become one of the biggest stars in basketball, winning five NBA championships with the Lakers after playing 11 All-Star games.

During his comeback, the athlete played 29 minutes, winning 153-113 in the amicable game, with players from both teams hugging Johnson at the end.

The basketball star, who would later become an AIDS activist, went on to receive the gold medal at the Olympic Games in Barcelona and coached a series of Lakers’ games between 1993 and 1994, playing a total of 32 games.