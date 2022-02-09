True romance: Are you dating the right person? Here is 3 signs to know if you’ve found ‘the one’

True romance is a rare thing to find these days, with so many dating apps and fast paced relationships, it gets difficult to know if you are actually dating the right person.

So we decided to put together a guide to know if you have finally found “the one,” according to dating experts.

All relationships take effort, and while we would like to see our significant other with rose-colored glasses, you might get into an argument from time to time, this is why it’s important to be able to meet in the middle.

According to Kate Moyle, a relationship psychotherapist, the ability to “negotiate and find middle ground” is one way to know if you will have a long lasting relationship.

Pay close attention to how you feel when you are with your partner, do you feel the need to please them, or do you effortlessly make each other feel good about yourselves?

Dating coach James Preece, revealed that a good relationship is formed when both of you feel confident, paying compliments and empowering each other in a positive way. So if you start having second thoughts about your feelings, it might not be the right match.

You shouldn’t have to change your core values, rather than adapting to someone, you should be with a person who shares your life goals and is trying to go in the same direction as you. Remember that the right partner for you is someone who is willing to team up and help you achieve great things.