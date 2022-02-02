Dog lovers: How to entertain your bored dog with easy methods

If you are a dog owner you naturally get worried about your pet, making sure they are happy and healthy, however it’s also important to keep your furry friend entertained to avoid bad behaviors.

Your dog might get bored from time to time, and while you walk them regularly and give them some playtime, we understand it’s hard to balance your life with work, school and family.

Thankfully there are some quick and easy ways to improve their behavior if you notice they are starting to chew and dig. Start by making some simple frozen treats for your dog over the weekned, they will appreciate the effort and will be delighted.

Head to the dog park! Create fun activities for your pet, with easy DIY agility courses. Try helping them socialize, organizing a play date with another dog might be just what they need.

You can also spend some time teaching your dog a new trick, you might be surprised to see how fast they learn one thing or two, and if you still have some more time left, try hiding treats around your home and wait for them to find them.

Amazon also has some great options for food-dispensing toys, making them work a little bit more for their next meal and having fun in the process.

If you have a busy schedule you can try hiring a dog walker, it’s always scary to trust someone new with your pet, but with so many apps available, you can always check the reviews and find a perfect fit.