Actress Erykah Badu once said, “Write it down on real paper, with a real pencil, and watch sh*t get real,” a manifesting quote that has resonated with multiple people, especially to those who believe in the Law of Attraction.

The Oxford dictionary defines the word “manifest” as something that is “clear or obvious to the eye or mind.” But if we want something more profound and meaningful, we can describe manifesting as the beautiful practice of thinking aspirationally to transform those thoughts into a reality.

Manifesting or visualizing is personal to each individual. At the same time, some people prefer to declare that what they aspire to have or be is already done; others prefer to attract them by creating a vision board, which is a goal-manifesting collage with inspiring words and pictures.

Attracting the positive things that your mind and heart desire is effortless. There’s no magical potion; you don’t have to cast a spell or bring others down. You just have to set your intentions, be clear with what you want and never ask to have someone else’s life but create a future tailored to you.

How does a vision board work?

Cutting and sticking pictures into a piece of paper and calling it a vision board is not enough if you don’t feel and embody it.

What are the essential steps to create a vision board?

Define your goals

Which areas do you want to focus on? Family, relationships, career, education, fitness, wellbeing, finances.

Find inspiration

Certain people might inspire you because they appear to have perfect lives and careers. But remember, looks can be deceiving. If you aspire to have a beautiful intimate relationship, never choose images from celebrities or people who had a rocky love life. Instead, look for pictures with people that appear happy and in love, and you don’t know who they are. Always include positive quotes and affirmations that speak to you.

Map your board

Once you have all your images and quotes, glue them into cardboard or any multipurpose paper you prefer. Creating a digital vision board is another great idea; you can have the collage on your computer, cellphone, iPad, or any device.

If you choose the digital option, we suggest using Canva. An online graphic design platform, perfect for any visual content. The app can also be downloaded to your phone or tablet and is free.

Let your vision board do its thing!

Smile at your vision board and treat it as the most expensive piece of jewelry you own. Remember, those are your goals, and they are worthy of respect. Place your special vision board in a special place and save your digital collage on any personal device you prefer.

