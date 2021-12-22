WATCH: Zoo animals get into the Holiday spirit with special gifts

Everyone is getting into the Holiday spirit! Including Zoo animals across the world.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland decided to give a head start to the celebrations this year, by giving festively wrapped presents to the capuchin monkeys at Edinburgh Zoo, showing some adorable moments with the family of monkeys in their natural habitat.

©Edinburgh Zoo





The Chessington World of Adventures Resort in London celebrated the Holidays with their residents, including a giraffe, rhino, penguin and a gorilla, enjoying the joy of Christmas with some thoughtful gifts.

Animal keepers over at ZSL London Zoo took a moment to surprise the Asiatic lions Bhanu and Arya, wrapping scented boxes with seasonal spices in their Land of the Lions home.

©ZSL London Zoo





The Western lowland gorilla troop also celebrated after finding some of their favorite treats under the trees in Gorilla Kingdom, with the keepers revealing they “loved digging into them to find juicy carrots and tasty Brussels sprouts.”