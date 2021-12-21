Cats are very clever animals. If you have a cat at home, they will surely have surprised you on more than one occasion by their occurrences or how they solve challenges or setbacks. But there are races that stand out more than others for their intelligence. There are kittens that are distinguished by their ability to communicate, make themselves understood or interact with other animals.

Although they tend to be very independent, with the exception of some breeds that prefer company and do not tolerate loneliness, they are very loyal animals and great protectors that provide a lot of love and loyalty to their owners. Having a cat at home is an excellent initiative that will bring you many benefits. If you aren’t sure which breed to adopt, any cat will communicate perfectly with you and they will let you know what they want. However, it is true that some stand out for their skills. These are some of the most intelligent races.