Cyber Deals: Walmart teams up with Twitter for exclusive shopping experience

If you are looking for holiday gift ideas you came to the right place, as Twitter is teaming up with Walmart for the upcoming ‘Cyber Deals Sunday’ stream event! The social media platform wants to make the exclusive shopping experience easier for online shoppers, with a live broadcast where they can shop special deals through Twitter’s Shop Tab.

Jason Derulo will be hosting the livestream event, which will last 30 minutes and has been described as an exciting “variety show highlighting electronics, home goods, apparel and seasonal decor.”

Twitter has also promised there will be some “surprise special guests and much more,” with incredible deals just in time for the highly anticipated cyber weekend.

“We are kicking off Cyber Week with an incredible shoppable livestream with singer, songwriter, dancer and social media superstar Jason Derulo for the first shoppable livestream on Twitter,” Walmart announced.

And while this is Twitter’s first livestream event that includes shopping, some other social media platforms have announced similar partnerships, including Facebook launching ‘Live Shopping for creators,’ Youtube revealing their holiday online event, ‘YouTube Holiday Stream and Shop,’ and Pinterest’s new feature ‘Pinterest TV.’

This has become a very important and popular feature for social media platforms, as it was first introduced as ‘Shop Module,’ making the experience of shopping easier for online users.

This time Walmart has declared that “Twitter continues to be an important platform for Walmart‘s business and our customers,” explaining that they have been “focused on charting new territory in shoppable livestreams.”