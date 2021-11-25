Miami Art Week is finally here! This time art lovers and party-goers are promised to have the time of their lives, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the most important art fair. And while the 50th edition of Art Basel was set to take place in 2020, the exclusive event is back and better than ever.

Since it’s first edition in 1970, Art Basel has become the center of coveted fashion events, international art galleries, outdoor installations and private parties with celebrity performances. So for this special edition of the festival, we decided to give you a guide to the top events of the season.