Beloved Latinx-owned beauty, food, and decor businesses across the country

Ahead of Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month (September 15 - October 15), Yelp, an online table reservation service and crowd-sourced platform with millions of reviews about businesses is releasing a list with beloved beauty, food, home, and decor businesses across the country.

According to Yelp, they have seen an increased consumer interest for Latinx-owned businesses over the last year. The company revealed that the rate of searches jumped by 313% in June 2021 compared to the same period the year before. Nail salons rates went up 954%, and hair salons went up 5,154%.

Whether it is through food or beauty, these small business owners always share heritage and history, and you can support and celebrate them whenever you are.

Find below the complete list of 2021 beloved Latinx-run businesses, according to Yelp.

BEAUTY

Brow Babes Denver - Denver, CO

Brow Babes Denver is on a mission to change “lives one brow service at a time.” Multiple reviews refer to the brow artists as magicians, offering a range of options to keep your brows in check, including shaping, waxing, microblading, and eyebrow lamination. Yelper Marshall D. says, “I wouldn‘t trust anyone else with my brows.”

Capitol City Barbershop - Austin, TX

Located in the heart of South Austin, Capitol City Barbershop provides an authentic barbershop experience, with a range of men‘s grooming services from “trendy-classic” haircuts for men and kids, beard trims, hot towels, and straight razor shaves. Owner and barber Oscar G., a native Austinite, has been mastering his craft for almost 30 years and says he loves building lasting relationships with loyal patrons coming back for years and even has 3rd and 4th generation clients within families.

Chillhouse Soho - New York, NY

Whether you live in NYC or not, you very well might have seen the highly aesthetic nail art and plush interior design of Chillhouse on social media. For envy-worthy manicures, you can select from dozens of stylish designs and customize your colors. Chillhouse’s services also include pedicures and a variety of facial and body treatments. If you can’t make it in person, you’re in luck - Chillhouse offers a variety of trendy press-on nail tips for purchase online, as well as candles, beauty oils, and facial tools.

Mantra Massage - Austin, TX

Mantra Massage is an ultimate self-care destination in Austin, providing a range of massage, skincare, and acupuncture services suited to your specific needs. Whether you require some relief from working from home, an athlete, or recovering from an injury, the massage therapists at Mantra Massage have you covered for a customized, relaxing experience.

Massage By Josie - Pasadena, CA

Owner and massage therapist Josie Morrison brings the spa right to your home. Massage By Josie is mobile-only, offering a range of massage modalities to people in their homes in Pasadena, California, and surrounding cities. Yelper Valerie J. says, “she is kind, responsive, and has magical healing hands. After just one visit, I am confident this is a relationship I want to continue.”

Massage Evolved - Chicago, IL

Massage Evolved provides innovative massage treatments, energy healing, chakra and aura clearing, and personalized facials. In addition to the relaxing services alone, reviews highlight Massage Evolved’s clean, serene and calming atmosphere.

The Muscle Relaxers - Atlanta, GA

When you need some TLC in Atlanta, The Muscle Relaxers will have your mind and body at peace. On Yelp, Hillary K. raved about her experience with owner Ofelia, saying, “Ofelia‘s technique is not only soothing but takes a scientific approach to working on the other areas of your body that affect that particular muscle area with the overall goal of creating more long term balance.”

The Salt Lake Barber Company - Salt Lake City, UT

Barbers and friends Isaac Atencio and Eric Stone founded the Salt Lake Barbery Company together and since have prided themselves on “honoring the tried and true classical theory of barbering.” Many reviews describe the mix of old school and modern vibes at the barbershop and the quality and consistency of their experience.

The Social Cut - Pomona, CA

The Social Cut isn’t your typical barbershop. Owner Steve A. Nuñez began The Social Cut with his passion for men’s fashion and grooming, creating a space where you can get groomed with a top-notch haircut, shave, and get your clothes tailored, all in one place.

Terra Apothecary - Denver, CO

Yelper Ashlee G. reviews local Terra Apothecary, saying “an amazing variety of products, like handmade candles, plants, essential oils, herbs, and local artisan goods. I love that they‘re always changing things around and introducing new items to the store to keep things interesting!”

FOOD

Amaru - Chicago, IL

Named after the last indigenous leader of the Incas, restaurant and cocktail bar Amaru cultivates influences from Central and South America and the Caribbean. Owner and Chef Rodolfo Cuadros attribute his inspiration to his childhood in Cali, Colombia helping his mother and aunts in the kitchen. Reviews of the five-star restaurant rave about the impeccable flavors of its cocktails and cuisine, such as the pulpo and yuca frita, as well as the overall ambiance and incredible service.

Dalia Cocina Mexicana - Los Angeles, CA

Located in downtown LA, Dalia Cocina Mexicana describes itself as “Mexican cuisine infused with LA spiciness.” With offerings spanning brunch, lunch, dinner, and dessert, Dalia’s is a go-to spot throughout the day. Boasting a wide array of tacos made with homemade tortillas, including asada, fish, pork belly, and veggie, there is something for every taco lover. Yelpers encourage enjoying your meal alongside Dalia’s refreshing signature agua fresca.

Gardenia’s Cafe - Gaithersburg, MD

The Ortega family created Gardenia’s Cafe to spread joy through “no artificial flavors or preservatives, just love.” Guests can stop in for a savory meal, such as Salvadoran beef pasteles, or pop by for a fresh baked good like the coffee tres leches made with organic coffee and coffee whipped cream.

I Am Nacho Mama - Hicksville, NY

In 2016, a father-son team started I Am Nacho Mama in a 84’ Chevy food truck. In 2019 the venture went brick-and-mortar, serving up “nacho average” bites inspired by the duo’s Latino heritage, including a lineup of melty nacho options and food truck favorites like elote, grilled street corn.

Jamon Jamon Tapas - Las Vegas, NV

Jamon Jamon Tapas came to fruition in 2020, offering traditional Spanish tapas and small plates like paellas and delicious cheese boards from the owner and chef Rafael, a native of Alicante, Spain. Yelper Vilma G. describes the restaurant as “a veritable hidden gem in Las Vegas is the taste of Spain with the ambiance and service that is so authentic, from the proprietor and chef to the service that is second to none.”

Ro-Ho Pork and Bread Tortas Ahogadas - San Antonio, TX

As told by its name, torta ahogada, a classic tender and juicy pork sandwich hailing from Mexico, is the shining star at this San Antonio establishment. Yelpers recommend grabbing a creamy strawberry horchata or a refreshingly spicy michelada to accompany your meal.

Tacos Doña Lena - Houston, TX

In 1985, Doña Lena started selling her homemade tacos in her hometown of Salamanca Guanajuato, Mexico and continued to sell from home after immigrating to the USA in the 1990s. In 2020, her dream of opening her restaurant came true with the opening of Tacos Doña Lena in Houston. Here you can find authentic Mexican tacos, handmade gorditas, sopes, tortas, tostadas, and other delicious Mexican antojitos or “little cravings.” On Yelp, you’ll find a plethora of 5-star reviews highlighting the quesabirria and birria tacos. Yelp forecasted birria, a juicy, spiced meat stew, as a top trend of 2021, with the rate of review mentions of birria up 235% between 2019 and 2020.

Tatiana’s Coffee and Tea - Ventura, CA

According to reviews, the fresh-baked pastries and coffee are as delicious as they smell and are affordable. Standout offerings include the warm Cuban guava pastelito, Argentinian beef empanada, and cappuccino topped with cinnamon, perfect for grabbing on your morning commute or stopping into work remotely in a welcoming, aromatic atmosphere.

The Modern Rose - Deerfield Beach, FL

Family-owned and operated, the Modern Rose is a cafe featuring organic teas, locally ground coffee, and baked goods, including vegan and gluten-free sweets and meals. The founder of The Modern Rose has a background in interior design, floral decor, and furniture refurbishing, which shines through in the comfy, eclectic style of the cafe, making it a prime spot to meet with friends and family or work and study. In addition to the quality taste, Yelpers love the photo-worthiness of the beverages, like the bright blue Mermaid Latte and rosy pink Dragon Tea.

Tlaolli - Indianapolis, IN

In 2020, Tlaolli made Yelp’s list of best tacos in every state, as the top spot in Indiana, but Yelpers also love the homemade tamales and soups. Tlaolli aims to reinvent traditional Mexican dishes “with a modern take on flavor, style, and for your health,” for meat-lovers, vegetarians, and vegans alike. Yelper Niki B. shares that the famous NoNoNo taco, standing for no meat, no dairy, no gluten, is well worth the try, stating, “Listen up — I‘m not even vegan, and this is a go-to for me. I literally eat meat, dairy, and gluten and love this.”

HOME & DECOR

2B Mod - Scottsdale, AZ

Since 2004, 2B mod has been a source of modern and contemporary furniture in Arizona. Their products can also be shipped anywhere in the U.S. at2bmod.com. It’s challenging to find a Yelp review that doesn’t mention the incredible customer service and responsiveness from owner Marcel Fouz.

Casa Ramirez Folkart Gallery - Houston, TX

Macario Ramirez, the owner of Casa Ramirez, developed a love of Mexico‘s culture and craftwork through his father Jesus, who had a leather and jewelry shop at the Mercado in San Antonio. Casa Ramirez Folkart Gallery has been located on West 19th St. in the Historic Houston Heights since the early 1990s, and folks all over the country can now shop their wares online at https://casaramirez.com.

Feliz Modern - San Antonio, TX

Co-owners Mario & Ginger Diaz both came from art and design backgrounds and wanted to create a space for colorful local and global art, gifts, and home decor with San Antonio flavor - that would appeal to a broader audience. The original shop on Olmos Drive opened in 2017 and has since expanded to a second location at the Historic Pearl Brewery and an online store at felizmodern.com. Feliz Modern gives back to their city by selling products that support different organizations in the community.

Frame Monster Design Laboratory - Los Angeles, CA

Christopher B. says, “Frame Monster has a unique and extensive collection of frame options, and their team additionally does neat work in-house with paint and other modifications. I had high expectations based on the work on their website - I am pleased to report that my expectations were met! Bravo and thanks.” Use their new online design feature at framemonster.net.

House Meraki - Denver, CO

House Meraki is a women-owned full-service interior design firm that transforms homes through beauty and functionality while showcasing each person’s unique personality. Yelper Jennifer W. says, “I had never used an interior designer before, and they made the process easy and fun. Not to mention my place now looks amazing! They worked with me to find a style I like and the highest quality items within my budget.” You can now request a consultation from this business directly on Yelp.

KINKA - New York, NY

Kinka offers botanical programs year-round, exhibits artwork, conducts workshops, and celebrates the changing of seasons. Their one-of-a-kind hand-painted terra cotta pots are the perfect accent for any room, and their shelves are constantly stocked with low-maintenance greenery to ensure options for every level of plant parent. Shop their products online at www.kinka.nyc.

Le Pouf Art - Savannah, GA

Le Pouf Art is a woman-owned gallery that houses original artwork from portrait artist Tafy LaPlanche, specializing in custom portraits. Traditional graphite or digital portraits are available to book at lepouf-art.com. Walk-ins are welcome and encouraged to view the space, see the artist at work, and browse limited edition prints.

Mestiza - Chicago, IL

Mestiza was established in 2004 by artists and entrepreneurs Lorena and Sugeiri, a creative and passionate duo with a love of all things vintage, mystical, and Latinx. At Mestiza, Lorena and Sugeiri offer a unique selection of jewelry, clothing, accessories, housewares, stationery, and handmade local artisan goods. With a mixture of traditional and modern pieces, Sugeiri and Lorena curate a selection of unique Latinx products that celebrate their traditions and culture. Social consciousness is an integral part of their lives, and this is why most artisan work is sourced directly from the makers or via Fair-Trade companies. Shop atwww.mestizashop.com

Minimal Market - Las Vegas, NV

Alex and Brie founded Minimal Market in the summer of 2017 to bring sustainable alternatives to everyday goods to the Vegas valley. Through principles of minimizing waste and providing quality products, the brand has evolved into curating a selection of handcrafted items and ethically sourced zero-waste alternatives, a total refill station where customers can bring their containers to fill up on home essentials, and a milk-man style delivery system that can serve anyone in the Las Vegas valley. Shop their sustainable wares online at minimalmarketlv.com.

Plantiitas - Long Beach, CA

Plantitas is a queer and POC-owned plant shop. This small business carries a curated collection of indoor houseplants, stylish planters, and handcrafted plant hangers. Plantiitas boasts a wide selection of some of the most stylish homewares and decor accents. Great for your collection or as a gift idea, you are sure to find what you need at reasonable prices in the Belmont Heights area of Long Beach, CA. Shop online at https://plantiitas.com

Rococo Floral - Somerville, MA

Ariana A. says: “Everything about Rococo is beautiful and thoughtfully styled, from their retail space to the arrangements themselves to the packaging. It is a beautifully curated experience that you won‘t find at a chain-style florist/garden shop.” Not surprising, considering the store was born out of love for the femininity of flowers and the frilliness of the Rococo French art period. Their designs are lush and bloom heavily with minimal greens and lots of delicious layers. Shop at https://rococo-floral.myshopify.com