2021’s best and worst cities to get and stay married

If you and your better half are looking for a city that offers a better chance at a happily ever after than others, then you are in luck! Although we all know that marital success depends on a couple’s commitment, living in the right place can help a married household have success.

Our friends from LawnStarter ranked the best cities to get (and stay) married by comparing the 150 biggest U.S. cities across 11 key indicators of nuptial success.

©GettyImages / LawnStarter



2021’s best cities and worst to get and stay married

Highlights and Lowlights, according to LawnStarter

Playing the Long Game in California

Want a shot at making it to your golden anniversary? Move to the Golden State. California dominates the ranking of the Best Cities to Get (and Stay) Married, claiming 60% of the top 10, half of the top 20, and 40% of the top 50.

Fremont lands in first place overall, as well as in the married and unmarried population categories. The strong Catholic presence in Fremont might help explain its track record: The Catholic Church considers marriage permanent and has an estranged relationship with a divorce.

©GettyImages



San Francisco, California

Claiming another three spots in the top 10 are Bay Area cities —Glendale at No. 3, Oakland at No. 6, and San Francisco in 10th place. Los Angeles suburbs Santa Ana and Santa Clarita snag the fifth and eighth spots, respectively. Stability is clearly the name of the game in California.

Ohio: The (Broken) Heart of It All

Ohio’s poor performance in the ranking underscores the irony in its nickname as The Heart of It All. (The nickname, of course, comes from the state’s ticker shape.) At No. 88, Cincinnati is tops among the state’s biggest cities, while Columbus finishes at 122. Other Ohio cities land in the bottom 10: Cleveland at 145, Akron at 146, and Toledo barely escaping the last place at 149.

©GettyImages



Cincinnati skyline

Cincinnati’s higher position results from its 6th-place showing in wedding chapels and churches per 100,000 residents and a 12th-place finish in the five-year difference in the share of the never-married young population.

You’ll hear a lot of church bells in Ohio, but you might just be getting summoned to dinner.

Las Vegas: Great for Quick Nuptials, Average for Longevity

Las Vegas might be the most iconic wedding spot in America, but ranks at No. 73.

Why so mediocre? The city’s unmarried young population grew faster in five years than in others, finishing at 116th place. And at position 136, the city’s separation and divorce rates are among the nation’s highest. However, couples who happen to wed in Vegas don’t necessarily stay in Vegas — their marriages may not last, either. (After her surprise trip down the aisle in Sin City, Britney Spears divorced her new hubby just 55 hours later. That’s barely a weekend.)

©GettyImages



Las Vegas

But if your dream is to be married by Elvis, Vegas is still your best option for that cinematic ceremony. Just don’t accidentally leave the groom on the roof of Caesars Palace like Doug’s groomsmen do in The Hangover.