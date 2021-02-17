Kristen Stewart recently purchased a 1920s $6 million home in Los Angeles
The living room and fireplace area is filled with dark wood floors, neutral colors, and wood beans in the ceiling.
Stewart’s kitchen is complete with green cabinets, open shelving, and plenty of natural light.
The family room off Stewart’s kitchen keep with the open concept theme of the home.
The home has four bedrooms with several windows in each.
The room off the kitchen has a long wooden table and Mediterranean style tile on the floor.
The foyer of this 1920s home has dark round arched doors, white walls, and a patterened tile.
The dining room of this Los Feliz home is spacious with a long dark table, rectangle chandelier, and sliding doors that lead to the backyard.
