Where to visit the tallest M&M’S chocolate wall in the world!

Calling all M&M’S fans. Mars Wrigley has opened a new M&M’S store at Disney Springs in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The experiential store, located in the Walt Disney World Resort, is home to the “tallest M&M’S chocolate wall in the world.” The whopping 17-foot wall features 130 tubes of chocolate that visitors can choose from.

“Mars Wrigley remains agile and resilient after an unprecedented year. A fun, colorful and beloved brand within the Mars Wrigley portfolio, M&M’S believes fun and humor can actually have the power to bring us closer together,” Mars, Incorporated noted in a press release.

©Mars Wrigley



Disney Springs’ new experiential M&M’S store is now open

Visitors are able to create their own custom M&M’S candies at the Disney Springs store, which spans 10,000 sq. ft. In addition to stocking up on chocolate, guests can also purchase exclusive M&M’S and Disney co-branded merchandise.

“The biggest brands create the best moments in some of the world‘s best places,” Patrick McIntyre, director of global retail at Mars Retail Group, said. “M&M’S brings more smiles across generations and connects people around the world. Choosing culturally vibrant locations for our new stores is key to Mars Wrigley’s retail expansion strategy to delight our valued consumers, and Disney Springs is the perfect backdrop for the most popular confectionery in the world.”

©Courtesy of Mars Wrigley



The new state-of-the-art store is located at Disney Springs

“As the premiere shopping, dining and entertainment destination, bringing exceptional experiences to our line-up at Disney Springs is central as we continue to evolve,” Matt Simon, vice president of Disney Springs, added. “Offering the world-famous chocolate combined with the imaginative fun found in the stores, M&M‘S at Disney Springs is a perfect addition to our unparalleled mix of offerings.”

The new state-of-the-art store in Disney Springs is one of five M&M’S experiential stores owned and operated by Mars Retail Group. Fans can virtually visit the space﻿ here!

