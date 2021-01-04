What has Kat Von D lost in Indiana? Why the sudden interest in that state? Kat Von D has recently purchased a historic mansion in Indiana. When asked by her fans if she was moving away from LA, she clarified, “Definitely not ever selling our beautiful home in LA,“ Von D posted.

Von D is best known for her TLC reality series, “LA Ink,” which followed her work at her tattoo shop, High Voltage Tattoo, in Hollywood. She also launched a vegan beauty brand, Kat Von D Beauty, which she sold in 2020.

She took the opportunity to include some of her thoughts about her home state, adding, “But with all that has been taking place in California with terrible policies, tyrannical government overreach, ridiculous taxing, amongst so much more corruption, we just felt the need to plant roots in a small town where there is nature, where my son can be free to play, and where we can eventually retire one day.” But Kat Von D is not leaving LA anytime soon.

Whatever the tattoo artist decides to do with the home, she‘ll keep her fans updated on social media.