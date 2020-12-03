Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
If you love flowers and you would like to get a tattoo, this article is for you! According to Flowercard, a company that has been handpicking fresh flowers and delivering unique floral greeting cards for years, 30 varieties of flowers figure among the most popular to get tatted. From the classic rose to the hard-to-pronounce Chrysanthemums, flowers are one of the best ways to express our feelings. Thanks to the diversity of blooms, we can always find a meaning that represents our emotions.
The company based in the UK collected the data by searching hashtags using the All My Favourite Flower Names list. After looking on Instagram using the flower name followed by “tattoo” or “tattoos,” they could find which bloom had the most images. Using both the scientific name and the common name for each flower on the list, Flowercard released the world’s most famous flower tattoos.
Chrissy Teigen gets touching tattoo for baby she and John Legend lost
Is Sophie Turner’s new tattoo about her daughter?
Megan Fox has a new tattoo that is Machine Gun Kelly’s nickname in Spanish
These are the most ink worthy flowers found on Instagram.
- Rose - 3,482,299 hashtags
- Lotus - 418,030 hashtags
- Peony - 409,982 hashtags
- Sunflower - 211,449 hashtags
- Poppy - 69,776 hashtags
- Chrysanthemum - 60,080 hashtags
- Lily - 55,646 hashtags
- Daisy - 36,977 hashtags
- Orchid - 34,549 hashtags
- Hibiscus - 34,428 hashtags
Find below five of the World’s Most Popular Flower Tattoos and their meanings according to Flowercard.
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!