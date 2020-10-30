These are the top 5 categories of most searched for homes, of various actors, athletes and royals, nationally and internationally. A specific analysis was done by a well-known UK platform, rated people, that took hundreds of well-known people in the world, ranging from actors, athletes and even royals, analyzing Google search data to find out the most searched for celebrity home. This is what they found…

World’s Most Searched for Celebrity Homes

America’s Most Searched-for Celebrity Homes

Tom Brady Kim Kardashian Jeffree Star Ellen DeGeneres Elon Musk Kylie Jenner Michael Jordon Will Smith LeBron James Eminem

Makeup guru Jeffree Star gave a tour of his $15 million crib earlier in 2020, it has a 16-car garage, yes you heard correctly, 16! It wouldn’t be Star’s home if it didn’t have its own “beauty barn”.

World’s Most Searched-for Royal Homes

World’s Most Searched-for Sports Stars’ Homes

Lionel Messi Tom Brady Michael Jordan LeBron James Cristiano Ronaldo Kawhi Leonard Virat Kohli Roger Federer Sachin Tendulkar Stephen Curry

Believe it or not, Michael Jordan’s front gate has become a tourist hotspot, as fans go to visit the athlete’s home, and pose in front of the “23” gate for pictures.

World’s Most Searched-for Influencer’s Homes

Pewdiepie Jeffree Star Shane Dawson Zoe Sugg; James Charles Mrs. Hinch Lilly Singh Liza Koshy Rosanna Pansino Jaclyn Hill Tanya Burr

The Swedish YouTuber, comedian, gamer and philanthropist takes the first spot in the world’s most searched for influencer’s homes, followed by Jeffree Star of course, and Shane Dawson.

It’s never too late to focus on your dreams, and if you need some inspiration, these celebrities’ cribs could give you a hand. Or am I the only one who googles the homes of some of the world’s top celebrities? I’m definitely not alone in this. Ever wonder what the Kardashian’s multiple cribs look like, or even royals like Markle and Kate Middleton.