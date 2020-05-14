Loading the player...

New Beginnings

Dayanara Torres and Marc Anthony’s sons turn into Property Brothers with backyard makeover

Sons Cristian and Ryan take on a mini renovation at their home

By Mirtle Peña

Dayanara Torres and Marc Anthony are two celebrity parents that have raised two young gentlemen with tremendous skills — namely for home renovations. On Wednesday, May 13, Dayanara took to her personal Instagram to share a video of her sons Cristian and Ryan Muñiz donning their “Property Brothers hat” to help her with a small backyard makeover. The former Miss Universe 1993 was inspired by a dear friend of hers to set up a little garden for harvesting some yummies. At the beginning of the video, we see that she is planting coriander (aka cilantro) seeds, parsley seeds, tomatoes seeds, rosemary seeds and lavender seeds.

RELATED:

Marc Anthony shares rare photos with daughter Emme to celebrate her book deal and they are adorable

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez’s twins Max and Emme sing together in adorable new family video

Related Video:

Chinese Zodiac Animals And Elements

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more