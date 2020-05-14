Dayanara Torres and Marc Anthony’s sons turn into Property Brothers with backyard makeover

Dayanara Torres and Marc Anthony are two celebrity parents that have raised two young gentlemen with tremendous skills — namely for home renovations. On Wednesday, May 13, Dayanara took to her personal Instagram to share a video of her sons Cristian and Ryan Muñiz donning their “Property Brothers hat” to help her with a small backyard makeover. The former Miss Universe 1993 was inspired by a dear friend of hers to set up a little garden for harvesting some yummies. At the beginning of the video, we see that she is planting coriander (aka cilantro) seeds, parsley seeds, tomatoes seeds, rosemary seeds and lavender seeds.

