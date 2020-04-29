Gianlucca Vacchi’s almost 15 million Instagram followers will tell you the Italian businessman-turned-dj lives la dolce vita. When he isn’t jet-setting around the globe or headlining in clubs worldwide, the 52-year-old spends his time creating viral choreographed routines on social (his dance moves were even featured in Luis Fonsi’s Sigamos Bailando) for all to see from his home in Miami with love and model Sharon Fonseca. Since moving to the 305, he has resided in a penthouse condo he named “S2S, Sunrise to Sunset,” that he also reconstructed and renovated to turn it into his sanctuary from the South Beach mania.

The GV Lifestyle founder has decided to say goodbye to his not-so-humble bachelor pad for a single-family home as he plans to spend a lot more time in Florida. Keep scrolling to see all that the 7,000 square foot penthouse that is listed for $10,900,000 by Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman has to offer.