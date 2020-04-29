A sweet little angel is on the way for Romee and her husband Lauren! The Victoria’s Secret angel shared the news with a picture of her showing off her bump in a form-fitting dress while her husband stands behind her. The arrival of their first child will be extra special, as the baby was concived after the model suffered with fertility issues. In the post, which started “WE’RE HAVING A BABY,” Romee shared that she had been diagnosed with PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome) in 2017.

After researching the disease, the 24-year-old relized that she was putting too much stress on her body. After scaling back on high-intensity workouts, not restricting certain foods and learning to be kind to her body, she was in a place where she could carry her baby.

Romee’s announcement also came with a message to woman who are dealing with the same issue. “& to the women trying to conceive, believe in yourself and be nice for yourself and your body and don’t let those thoughts get to you to much .” No further details about the baby have been revealed.