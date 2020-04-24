We are asked to hang in there and stay indoors to avoid the continued spread of the Coronavirus. But it seems that social distancing is a perennial lifestyle. In between Netflix shows, live streaming workouts and online shopping, it is necessary to decompress from the distressing world news. The global pandemic has shifted our lifestyles and impacted our daily routines, leading to new alternatives and paradigms. As we continue navigating a new realm of uncertainty, there are easy ways to decompress and reduce anxiety. This list of healthy products is stress-reducing and invigorating, with a quick guide for at-home isolation.