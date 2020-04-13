Talk about friendly exes! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, who split in 2019 after an infidelity by the NBA player came to light, are under the same roof during lockdown, caring for their toddler daughter True Thompson together. So when it came time for the little girl to celebrate her 2nd birthday on Sunday, mom and dad not only presented a united front, but they also pulled out all the stops to throw a fun bash for three despite the coronavirus quarantine. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared some sweet moments from the Troll-themed party, from a pile of major birthday gifts to his-and-her cakes so True could blow out her candles twice – once with each of her parents.