Want to holiday like a royal? Well, now you can! A gorgeous beachfront home in the Bahamas that Princess Diana once vacationed at is up for sale. Located in the gated community of Lyford Cay, the five bedroom and six full bath home is on the market for $12,500,000. The single family house, designed by Happy Ward, was built in 1969 and underwent renovations in 2009. According to HOLA! USA’ s sister brand HELLO!, the property was owned by friends of late Princess of Wales, who stayed at the house with her sons, Princes William and Harry, in 1993.

In his memoir, Guarding Diana: Protecting the Princess Around the World, Diana’s former personal protection officer Ken Wharfe wrote that the house “turned out to be set in a development that afforded a great deal of privacy, being part of a huge luxury complex, privately policed and spotlessly maintained.” He added, “The house itself had a magnificent swimming pool, the beach was less than fifty yards away and there was an added bonus at that time of year, for despite the temperatures nudging 35°C (95°F), this was low season, with very few people around.”

Take a look inside of the Princess’ former vacation home, which is currently listed by Christie’s International Real Estate...