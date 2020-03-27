Loading the player...

Serena Williams’ genius tip to work from home with kids is the best thing you'll see today

The tennis champ has the perfect work from home solution to attend conference calls while looking after two-year-old Olympia

By Cristina Noé
Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have everything under control when it comes to juggling parenting and working from home. We could saw how the digital entrepreneur turned his home office into daughter Olympia’s preschool, and now, its the tennis star’s turn to share a life-saving hack for WFH parents. You want to be present for those long video conference calls while still keeping an eye on your little ones? It’s not as hard as you might think – and Serena is showing us exactly how to do it! And we promise you you’ll also have a good laugh...

