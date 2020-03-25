Salma Hayek’s billionaire husband Francois-Henri Pinault donates 3 million masks

Salma Hayek’s husband Francois-Henri Pinault and his company Kering announced they are offering aid during the Coronavirus pandemic. The conglomerate corporation is set to purchases three million masks from China and donate them to the French health care services. In addition, the company will transform textile plants so that they can manufacture their own masks.

Salma Hayek’s husband Francois-Henri Pinaul is the CEO of Kering

"The French workshops of Kering's Houses Balenciaga and Yves Saint Laurent are preparing to manufacture masks while complying with the strictest health protection measures for their staff members, with production getting underway as soon as the manufacturing process and materials have been approved by the relevant authorities," the statement read.

In addition, leaders for the company, including Francios, who is the CEO of Kering, have already donated a undisclosed amount of money to the Institute Pasteur in Paris to support scientists in COVID-19 research. Prior to the announcement, the Italian brand Gucci shared that they will donate supplies.

Kering added that there is a possibility that up to 1,1000,000 surgical masks and 55,000 medical gowns could be produced as a result. Kering’s major contributions come after their competitor, LVMH started the process of manufacturing hand sanitizer and made a pledge to donate 40 million face masks to France.

Francois and Kering have already made financial contributions

According to the chief executive, Bernard Arnault, the hydroalcoholic gel would be delivered without charge to the French health authorities. Fashion brands across the world are aiming to make essential products for medical workers, as the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic reaches the globe.

Prabal Gurung, Rachel Comey,Brandon Maxwell and Michael Costello, have already taken action. In addition, Project Runway star and designer Christian Siriano announced that he is making hospital essentials for those in need.