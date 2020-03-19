Antonio Banderas and Alex Gonzalez are staying fit in isolation with very different workouts that you have to see

Celebs are all staying home and finding ways to stay entertained and in shape while they socially distance themselves amid the coronavirus outbreak. Now more than ever, we’re getting the chance to see the personalities of some of our favorite celebs like Antonio Banderas and Alex Gonzalez. Both actors have taken it upon themselves to keep up with their rigorous fitness routines in two very different ways. Antonio takes a more serious approach to his fitness and shares a video of his entire ACL warmup routine set to the backdrop of A Chorus Line tunes. Then there’s Alex and his, well, casual approach.

©GettyImages



The actor is staying home and staying fit during his ‘self-quarantine’

Then we see young Alex’s approach to fitness and it’s much more relaxed than Antonio’s approach. Where the Zorro actor is going hard, Alex less so but still no less entertaining to watch. In his video, we see him taking in the fitness area of his home with a tennis ball clipped to his cap as he tosses it from end to end. He captioned the post, “Day 3, we aren’t bored, everything’s great. #imstayinghome”

©GettyImages



Alex is getting creative with his ways to stay in shape